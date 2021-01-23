Local

Missing Teen

Police Searching for Missing Belmont Teen

15-year-old Nya Brown was last seen on Sunday, January 17

Belmont Police Department

Belmont police are searching for 15-year-old Nya Brown Saturday, according to Belmont Police Chief James MacIsaac.

The teen was last seen on Sunday at 6 p.m. She is 5'7" and 150 pounds, police said.

It is unknown what Brown was wearing when she went missing. She left her cell phone and credit card at home when she went missing, according to police.

Anyone with information on Brown is asked to contact the Belmont Police Department at 617-484-1212.

