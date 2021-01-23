Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Man Seriously Injured in Incident with Train at Jackson Square Station

Shuttle buses are currently replacing the Orange Line service between Forest Hills and Ruggles as a result of the incident

By Staff Reports

MBTA sign
NBC10 Boston/NECN

A man was seriously injured Saturday morning after intentionally entering the right of way as an Orange Line MBTA subway car approached, according to Transit Police Department Superintendent Richard Sullivan.

The MBTA initially reported a person trapped under a train in a tweet shortly before 10 a.m.

The man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The scene is now clear, said Sullivan.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Vermont 1 hour ago

Inspection Finds Oversights at Long-Term Care Facility in Vermont

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Mass. National Guard Members Expected to Return Home From Deployment to Capitol

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Shuttle buses are currently replacing the Orange Line service between Forest Hills and Ruggles due to the incident. Delays are expected as the buses are sent out, MBTA officials said in their tweet.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettsJackson Square MBTA Station
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us