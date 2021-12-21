Local

Woburn

Police Searching for Missing Woburn Woman

Sherell Pringle's family and friends told police they have not heard from her since Saturday

By Marc Fortier

Woburn Police

Police are searching for a Woburn, Massachusetts, woman who has been missing since Saturday.

Woburn police said they are seeking assistance from the public in locating Sherell Pringle. She is described as 40 years old, 5'5" tall, with black hair, brown eyes and a slim build.

Pringle's family and friends told police they have not heard from her since Saturday, Dec. 18.

Woburn police said they are working with police in Lynn and Boston to gather information.

Anyone with information on Pringle or who has seen her at any point since Saturday is asked to call (781) 933-1212, Ext. 4856.

