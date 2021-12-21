Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Saugus

Body of Missing Woman Found in Saugus, Family Says

The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed that a body was found in Saugus

By Asher Klein

Police vehicles on Route 107 in Saugus, Massachusetts
NBC10 Boston

A person's body was found in Saugus, Massachusetts, officials said Tuesday, and the family of a missing woman said it was her.

The family of Sherell Pringle, 40, told NBC10 Boston that police had found her body.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed that a body was found in Saugus, though they didn't identify the person.

A large police presence was seen on Route 107 in Saugus Tuesday afternoon. At least 10 police vehicles were visible on the side of the road.

Earlier Tuesday, Woburn police had asked the public for assistance finding Pringle.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 50 mins ago

Why Baker Issued a Mask Advisory, Not a Mask Mandate, for Mass.

Boston College 1 hour ago

BC, Georgetown Suffer League Forfeits After Canceling Games

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

SaugusMassachusetts State Policemissing personEssex County District Attorney's OfficeRoute 107
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us