Police Seek Man Who Allegedly Defaced Brookline Property With Anti-Semitic Graffiti

Police in Brookline, Massachusetts, and the Anti-Defamation League of New England are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they believe is responsible for defacing the Chabad Center.
Surveillance video from April 5 at 1:42 a.m. showed a man dressed in all black with sunglasses approaching the front door of the center on Harvard Street.
The door was allegedly defaced with anti-Semitic graffiti written in Russian. A symbol that closely resembled a swastika was also drawn above the words, police said.
Authorities believe the man left the scene toward Commonwealth Avenue.
After notifying the Anti-Defamation League of New England of the incident, a $1,000 reward was offered for information leading to an arrest.
"This antisemitic act represents a direct threat to the Jewish community and is a reminder that hate never rests, even in a pandemic. We are grateful to Brookline Police who remain on the frontlines, sacrificing themselves to keep us safe," ADL New England Regional Director Robert Trestan said in a statement.
