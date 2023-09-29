Lakeville

Police shooting in Lakeville closes intersection near center of town

By Matt Fortin

The scene of a police shooting in Lakeville, Massachusetts, on Sept. 29, 2023
NBC10 Boston

A reported police shooting in Lakeville, Massachusetts, was causing a large law enforcement response early Friday morning at a major intersection in town.

Lakeville police, along with other departments, were on scene investigating the incident, closing the corner of Precinct Street and Pickens Street — right near the center of town.

People were asked to avoid that area.

Police said there was not a danger to the public.

Additional information was not immediately available.

