Poll: 70% of Mass. Residents Want Happy Hour Back

The vast majority of Massachusetts residents want to bring happy hour back, a new poll shows.

MassINC Polling Group found that about 70% of people support or strongly support bringing back happy hour in Massachusetts, while only 20% of people were against it.

The numbers were pretty similar across the board. Republicans were slightly more likely to support happy hour, while Democrats and men were a little more supportive than women.

People in their late teens and 20s also wanted happy hour more than older people, but by and large, those numbers stayed about the same regardless of politics, gender or age.

That could be because the ban has only been in effect for a few decades now.

Massachusetts was one of the first states in the country to ban happy hours outright back in 1984 after a 20-year-old woman was killed in a drunk driving accident. Rhode Island and Vermont have bands of their own.

Some businesses told the Boston Herald that happy hour could provide a needed boost to bounce back from the pandemic.

State Rep. Mike Connolly filed a bill to revisit the ban on discounted after-work drinks, but the effort has fallen flat on Beacon Hill in the past.