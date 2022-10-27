Popular Boston Bar and Eatery Deep Ellum to Be Reborn, But Not in Allston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A popular gastropub in Allston that closed a couple of years ago is planning to reopen, replacing a beer bar in Waltham.

According to a source, Deep Ellum is looking to open back up on Moody Street, taking over the space where The Gaff is located. A Facebook post from The Waltham Channel gives some information on the proposed change to the space, saying the following:

Company officials for Deep Ellum appeared before the city's license commission Wednesday to transfer The Gaff's liquor and other licenses. Deep Ellum co-owner Max Toste, an industry veteran, already operates two bars, one in East Cambridge and one in Allston. Toste has known The Gaff's owner, Mike Coen, for years. "We're excited to move into his space as he moves on to bigger things and be part of the neighborhood like we were in Allston," he said. "We're going to serve yummy food for lunch and dinner and keep up the craft beer and cocktail stuff they were doing."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The post mentions that The Gaff, which first opened in 2009, does not yet have a closing date, while Toste, who is behind two locations of Lone Star Taco Bar, is looking to serve such items as burgers, reubens, charcuterie boards and breakfast tacos at Deep Ellum, while possibly offering live entertainment such as jazz.

The address for The Gaff (and the proposed new location of Deep Ellum) is 467 Moody Street, Waltham, MA, 02453.