Popular Cambridge Ice Cream Shop Location Reopening on Jan. 1 After Years Closed

A popular ice cream shop in Cambridge that has been closed for nearly four years is on the verge of returning to its space.

According to a couple of sources, Toscanini's is reopening in its old space on the eastern edge of Central Square on January 1, with a Facebook post from the Main Street shop saying that it will be the "same beloved space, same small batch ice cream.. but this time with a selfie wall. There's no better way to kick off 2022 than with a cone or cup in hand.. especially where it all began! Thank you to our community [whose] loyalty and love for Toscanini's made this possible. We love you all and look forward to serving you for many years to come."

Toscanini's closed its original location in early 2018, as its building was being turned into a boutique hotel called 907 Main that is now open--and home to two dining spots called The Dial and The Blue Owl. A second location of the ice cream shop opened on First Street in East Cambridge around the time that the Central Square location shut down.

The website for Toscanini's can be found at tosci.com.

