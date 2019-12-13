Local
Portion of Body Discovered at Hydroelectric Plant in Lawrence: DA

The lower part of the body was discovered at the Lawrence Hydroelectric Associates plant

By Melissa Buja

The discovery of the lower portion of a body at a hydroelectric plant has authorities investigating in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Workers performing routine maintenance made the discovery Friday at the Lawrence Hydroelectric Associates plant on South Broadway, according to Essex County District Attorney spokesperson Carrie Kimball.

At this time, foul play is not suspected, Kimball said.

The incident is under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney's office.

No further information was immediately available.

