Power Problem Affecting Service on MBTA's Green Line, Smoke Seen Coming From Manhole on Huntington Avenue

Service is temporarily terminating at Brigham Circle due to a power problem on the MBTA's Green Line E branch on Friday afternoon.
Commuters are being encouraged to use Route 39 for alternate service for Heath Street.
Affected stops include Brigham Circle, Fenwood Road, Mission Park, Riverway, Back of the Hill and Heath Street.
Smoke could be seen coming from a manhole in the 800 block of Huntington Avenue. Police and fire officials appeared to have a portion of the street shut down.
No further details were immediately available.