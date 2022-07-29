Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
mbta

Power Problem Affecting Service on MBTA's Green Line, Smoke Seen Coming From Manhole on Huntington Avenue

Commuters are being encouraged to use Route 39 for alternate service for Heath Street

By Marc Fortier

Service is temporarily terminating at Brigham Circle due to a power problem on the MBTA's Green Line E branch on Friday afternoon.

Commuters are being encouraged to use Route 39 for alternate service for Heath Street.

Affected stops include Brigham Circle, Fenwood Road, Mission Park, Riverway, Back of the Hill and Heath Street.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Smoke could be seen coming from a manhole in the 800 block of Huntington Avenue. Police and fire officials appeared to have a portion of the street shut down.

No further details were immediately available.

More MBTA news

mbta Jul 27

MBTA Announces Red Line Service Cuts During Work in August

Orange Line Jul 27

MBTA Abruptly Delays Plans for Orange Line Fixes in August

This article tagged under:

mbtagreen line
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us