President Biden to Visit Portsmouth, NH to Talk Infrastructure

The president will talk about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a $1 trillion investment plan meant to build and maintain roads and highways, build bridges and railroads, address climate change concerns and tackle other infrastructure needs in the country

By Thea DiGiammerino

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

President Joe Biden will visit Portsmouth, New Hampshire next week to talk infrastructure.

The visit is slated for Tuesday, April 19, with the exact details yet to be released. The president will talk about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a $1 trillion investment bill meant to tackle improvements to roads and highways, build bridges and railroads, address climate change concerns and other infrastructure needs in the country. In Portsmouth, Biden will talk specifically about plans to improve ports and waterways and how this can strengthen our supply chains, the White Hosue said.

Funding from the law is being provided to state, local and regional governments and then doled out to appropriate projects.

The president last visited New Hampshire in November 2021, the Portsmouth Herald reports, to speak in Woodstock about the same law.

State Democrats said they are looking forward to the visit.

“We are thrilled to welcome President Biden back to the Granite State, where we are already seeing the incredible benefits of the American Rescue Plan and Bipartisan Infrastructure Package that he and Democrats delivered for families in New Hampshire and across the country," New Hampshire Democratic Party communications Director David Pourshoushta wrote in a statement.

NBC10 Boston and NECN will have more as new details of the trip are released.

 

