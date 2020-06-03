Local

protests

Protesters Clash with Police in Manchester, New Hampshire

Multiple arrests were made as a demonstration for racial equity turned violent, according to Manchester Police

By Mary Markos

Confrontations between police and protesters broke out Tuesday night in the streets of Manchester, New Hampshire, as people set off fireworks and threw things at police.

An initially peaceful protest, with upwards of 700 people denouncing police brutality against black people amid outrage over the death of George Floyd, turned violent around 11 p.m.

"Disruptive protesters" were "screaming at officers and calling names," on South Willow Street, the Manchester Police Department wrote on their Twitter account.

Multiple arrests were made, according to Manchester Police, and the scene was cleared by around 1:30 a.m.

Mutual aid was provided by the New Hampshire State Police, the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit, the Nashua Police Department, the National Guard, the Hillsborough Sheriff and the FBI.

