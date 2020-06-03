Protesters Clash with Police in Manchester, New Hampshire

Confrontations between police and protesters broke out Tuesday night in the streets of Manchester, New Hampshire, as people set off fireworks and threw things at police.

An initially peaceful protest, with upwards of 700 people denouncing police brutality against black people amid outrage over the death of George Floyd, turned violent around 11 p.m.

"Disruptive protesters" were "screaming at officers and calling names," on South Willow Street, the Manchester Police Department wrote on their Twitter account.

Group is now near Chipotle’s on S Willow Street. The protestors are screaming at officers and calling names. Police are still trying to work with them, they are using a loud speaker to give commands. Some arrests have been made. pic.twitter.com/lyBg6ezA8A — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) June 3, 2020

Multiple arrests were made, according to Manchester Police, and the scene was cleared by around 1:30 a.m.

Mutual aid was provided by the New Hampshire State Police, the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit, the Nashua Police Department, the National Guard, the Hillsborough Sheriff and the FBI.