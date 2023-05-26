Fire Burning at Apartment Building in Quincy

Heavy smoke poured from an apartment building in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Friday.

Police urged the public to avoid Willard Street between Robertson Street and the Milton town line.

More details on the fire weren't immediately available, but firefighters were seen on the roof of the building.

#breaking: heavy smoke in #Quincy as firefighters fight a fire at an apartment building off Willard Street @nbc10boston ⁦@NECN⁩ pic.twitter.com/5rJPvGAU2p — Diane Cho NBC10 Boston (@DianeNBCBoston) May 26, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.