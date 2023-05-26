Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
quincy

Fire Burning at Apartment Building in Quincy

Firefighters were seen on the roof of the building on Willard Street

By Asher Klein

Smoke rising from a burning apartment building in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Friday, May 26, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

Heavy smoke poured from an apartment building in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Friday.

Police urged the public to avoid Willard Street between Robertson Street and the Milton town line.

More details on the fire weren't immediately available, but firefighters were seen on the roof of the building.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

quincyquincy fire department
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us