Quincy Police Searching for Missing Elderly Man

78-year-old Kang Ming Mei was last seen around 9 a.m. Saturday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police in Quincy, Massachusetts, have issued a silver alert as they search for a missing elderly man.

Kang Ming Mei, 78, was last seen Saturday morning around 9 a.m.

He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and dark brown shoes.

Mei is described as an Asian male, around 5'6" tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black and gray hair.

He is known to frequent Chinatown in Boston and takes the MBTA, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Quincy police at 617-479-1212.

