R.I. Strip Club Could Close Over Prostitution, Drug Charges

The Providence Board of Licenses will continue a hearing on Jan. 8 to decide whether to revoke the license for The Wild Zebra Gentlemen's Club.

A Rhode Island strip club could be shuttered permanently over accusations of drug dealing, prostitution and the onsite assault of a dancer, police said.

Authorities say a dancer allegedly sold drugs to an undercover officer and propositioned him for sex in May.

They say an alleged human trafficker from Connecticut is accused of hitting a different dancer with his car outside the club and assaulting her in March.

The club's attorney says the hearing will show the establishment did nothing wrong. 

