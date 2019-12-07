R.I. Strip Club Could Close Over Prostitution, Drug Charges

A Rhode Island strip club could be shuttered permanently over accusations of drug dealing, prostitution and the onsite assault of a dancer, police said.

The Providence Board of Licenses will continue a hearing on Jan. 8 to decide whether to revoke the license for The Wild Zebra Gentlemen's Club.

Authorities say a dancer allegedly sold drugs to an undercover officer and propositioned him for sex in May.

They say an alleged human trafficker from Connecticut is accused of hitting a different dancer with his car outside the club and assaulting her in March.

The club's attorney says the hearing will show the establishment did nothing wrong.