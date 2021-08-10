Local

Massachusetts

Randolph Police Seek Missing Man

Randolph Police

Police in Randolph, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing 70-year-old man.

Thomas Feeley left a group home around 6:30 a.m. Friday, police said, explaining that he suffers from a mental illness.

Feeley is described as being about 6'2 and 230 pounds with brown eyes and white hair.

Police did not know what clothes Feeley is wearing, but said he is known to frequent Quincy, Harvard Square in Cambridge, and Ashmont Station and Pine Street Inn in Boston.

Anyone with information is asked to call 781-963-1212.

