Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Woodland Manor

Reebok Founder's Brookline Manor Sells for $23M

Paul Fireman's mansion on Woodland Road first hit the market four years ago for $90M

By Catherine Carlock/Real Estate Editor, Boston Business Journal

Paul Fireman, CEO/chairman of Reebok International Ltd.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Reebok founder Paul Fireman’s Brookline manor has sold, nearly four years after first hitting the market for $90 million.

Woodland Manor, Fireman’s 7-acre estate and 27,000-square-foot mansion at 150 Woodland Road, has sold for $23 million — $10 million less than the asking price of $33 million. A separate 7-acre parcel on Woodland Road, originally included as part of Fireman’s listing price, was not included in the sale.

George and Manny Sarkis, founders of The Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman, brokered the sale. A Douglas Elliman representative declined to name the buyer of the estate. However, property records indicate the buyer is 168WCH Realty LLC, which is managed by a co-founder of Twin Focus Capital, a family office advisory firm in Boston.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

working from home 1 hour ago

Even After COVID-19, Half of Mass. Office Workers Could Stay Home, Survey Finds

fall sports 2 hours ago

READ: MIAA Releases New Sport-by-sport Guidance for Fall Athletics

Read more in the Boston Business Journal.

Copyright Boston Business Journal

This article tagged under:

Woodland ManormansionPaul FiremanReeboxWoodland Road
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us