Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Rhode Island

Remains of RI Officer Lost During Korean War Returning Home

1st Lt. Anthony R. Mazzulla's remains were turned over to U.S. authorities following the 2018 meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

Army 1st Lt. Anthony R. Mazzulla
Handout

The remains of an Army officer from Rhode Island killed during the Korean War are coming home for burial more than 70 years after he was reported missing.

The Providence Journal reports that 1st Lt. Anthony R. Mazzulla was scheduled to arrive at Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport on Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Burial is scheduled for Saturday in Cranston.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Mazzulla was reported missing in action in December 1950, during the battle of Chosin Reservoir in North Korea.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 15 mins ago

4,034 New Breakthrough Cases in Mass., 45 More Deaths in Vaccinated People

Massachusetts 50 mins ago

Here's When New England's Gorgeous Warm Stretch Will End

His remains were turned over to U.S. authorities following the 2018 meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandNorth KoreaKim Jong UnCranstonDefense POW/MIA Accounting Agency
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us