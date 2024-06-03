Renowned bagel shop now open in Cambridge's Kendall Square

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last fall, it was reported that a James Beard Award nominee would be moving her Providence bagel shop to Cambridge, and now we have learned that it is in the process of getting up and running.

According to a post from troysch1.bsky.social on the Bluesky social media platform, Rebelle Bagels has soft-opened in Kendall Square, moving into a space on Third Street where it meets Bent Street on the northern edge of the square. Owner Milena Pagán, who was a James Beard semifinalist for Best Chef Northeast last year, moved the shop from Doyle Avenue on the East Side of Providence where it had been since 2017. (She is also behind Little Sister, a bakery-cafe that is located on the East Side.)

The address for the new location of Rebelle Bagels in Kendall Square is 249 Third Street, Cambridge, MA, 02142. The website for the business is at https://www.rebelleartisanbagels.com/

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

[Earlier Article]

Rebelle Bagels Plans to Move from Providence to Cambridge's Kendall Square

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)