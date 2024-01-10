Boston

Residents warned to stay indoors amid ‘utility issue' near Northeastern University

Emergency crews are working on St. Stephens Street, near Opera Place

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

Boston firefighters were responding to a utility issue at a manhole near Northeastern University on Wednesday.

The Northeastern Police Department warned of the response on St. Stephens Street, near Opera Place. The public is warned to avoid the area if possible. Those in the area were cautioned to stay indoors.

Utility crews could be seen focusing on a manhole in the area.

More details of the situation were not immediately available.

