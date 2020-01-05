Local
New England Patriots

After Playoff Loss, Brady Says Retirement ‘Unlikely’

By Josh Sullivan

There were plenty of questions that quarterback Tom Brady didn't want to answer after the Patriots stunning loss to the Titans Saturday night. But one in particular drew a response.

Is there any possibility he retires in the offseason?

"I would say that’s pretty unlikely," Brady said in his postgame press conference. "Hopefully unlikely."

Unless the beloved quarterback and Patriots agree on an extension, the quarterback will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

All week long, the public conversation has been about the possibility of the six-time Super Bowl champion retiring or playing for another team for the 2020 season.

"I don't want to get too much into the future and stuff," Brady said. "I just don't know what's going to happen, and I'm not going to predict it...I just don't know what it looks like going forward, and so we'll just take it day-by-day...I love playing football, I love playing for this team."

