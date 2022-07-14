Revere Mayor Files Emergency Request for Receivership for High-Rise That Burned

Citing "deplorable conditions," Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo filed an emergency request Thursday asking for a court to impose receivership for a high-rise apartment building that burned in a fire three weeks ago, displacing about 100 people.

The city condemned the Water's Edge Apartments on Ocean Avenue last week, deeming them "unfit for human habitation."

The mayor's office said the city has also moved to foreclose on all three properties owned by the Carabetta Companies for outstanding tax title issues, saying they owe $1.9 million in back taxes. The city has issued more than 70 fines to the company since 2004.

Arrigo is also directing federal COVID relief funds to be used as an emergency fund to assist displaced residents looking for new permanent housing and will look to get those funds reimbursed by Carabetta Companies through legal means.

“We will take every legal action possible against Carabetta for ignoring their legal obligations and total disregard for human dignity and decency as landowners and property managers in our city,” Arrigo said in a statement.

An inspectional services team will inspect the property Thursday to determine current conditions, the city said. Any violations will be subject to the oversight of a receiver should the court grant the city's request.

Arrigo said he intends to host a meeting for displaced residents of the apartment complex next week to update them and address their concerns and help them in their search for permanent housing.

There is a push for criminal charges after a fire at a high-rise in Revere.

The June 21 fire broke out on the 11th floor of the building. No serious injuries were reported, but police and fire crews had to rescue multiple people from the building.

Massachusetts Sen. Lydia Edwards told NBC10 Boston earlier this week that she is pushing for Carbetta Companies to be charged criminally. The company has multiple properties, including high-rise buildings in Malden with units available, but Edwards said they are refusing to let tenants who were burned out of their homes in Revere live there.

Tenants have not received their deposits back from Carbetta or a $750 location fee. Management posted a letter Tuesday with insurance information for tenants seeking relocation benefits.

"There are certain criminal statutes that I know that the Suffolk DA, they just told me they're looking into and researching," Edwards said. "It's a lot of things to go through, a lot of violations to look at."

"The ability to go to work, the ability to live a dignified life — all of that was taken away from them, and this company has not lifted a finger," she added.

Carbetta Companies has not responded to calls and emails seeking comment.