Rhode Island Partially Reinstating Indoor Mask Mandate

By The Associated Press

A partial mask mandate is taking effect in Rhode Island as COVID-19 cases surge once again.

Starting Monday, the state will require masks for workers and patrons at restaurants, entertainment venues and restaurants that have a capacity of more than 250 people, regardless of their vaccination status.

Smaller venues, as well as most other private workplaces, will have to require masks or proof of vaccination.

Gov. Daniel McKee says the mandate will be revisited in 30 days. The Democrat says the change is needed to address a rise in new cases that is putting a strain on area hospitals.

