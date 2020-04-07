RI Gov. to Provide Coronavirus Update This Afternoon

Gov. Gina Raimondo is set to address Rhode Island's response to the coronavirus outbreak Tuesday at 1 p.m.

On Monday, Raimondo announced that the number of cases in the state had topped 1,000. There have been 160 new cases of the virus since Sunday, for a total of 1,082 cases overall. So far, 27 people have died, and more than 100 are in the hospital, she said.

"It's serious, very serious," Raimondo said. "More people will get sick. More people will die unfortunately. More people will be in the hospital."

A new drive-through testing center opened up in the parking lot of the Twin River Casino in Lincoln on Monday.

Raimondo announced that CVS Health rolled out the free testing site, which will be by-appointment only, that could provide results in as little as 15 minutes.



