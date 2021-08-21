RI Officer Who Fired on Man Pointing Rifle Placed on Leave

A Rhode Island police officer opened fire at a man pointing a gun at him, prompting an investigation by the state attorney general's office, authorities said.

Three officers responded to a home in Burrillville at about 11 p.m. Friday after the family of a 40-year-old man said he was intoxicated, armed, and refusing to leave a shed, according to a statement from Burrillville Chief Stephen Lynch.

The man told officers he was not coming out of the shed and they were going to have to kill him, Lynch said. When one officer tried to enter the shed, the man pointed a rifle at him and the officer fired two rounds, Lynch said. The rounds missed, but a short time later police heard a "popping noise" and someone falling to the floor. Officers immediately entered the shed and found the man suffering from a head injury. They also found a .22 caliber pellet rifle.

The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. He faces several charges including assault with a deadly weapon.

The officer, identified by Lynch as Ryan Turner, was placed on administrative leave as is standard when an officer discharges their gun, pending the attorney general's investigation.