At least one person has died after a crash on Westford Road in Tyngsborough Friday, according to police.

An NBC10 Boston/NECN crew on scene reports the crash appears to involve a garbage truck and a car.

Tyngsborough Police said the road is shut down between the Tyngsborough Sportsmen's Club to Middlesex Road.

Breaking: Police say there’s been a fatal crash here on Westford Road in Tyngsborough; appears to involve a garbage truck and a car off the road in the woods. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/Pgdv52EYmy — Michael Rosenfield NBC10 Boston (@MikeRNBCBoston) January 21, 2022

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.