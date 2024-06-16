Rollover crash closes I-293 northbound lanes in Manchester

Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible, New Hampshire State Police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Generic New Hampshire State Police
New Hampshire State Police

A rollover crash is causing delays on Interstate 293 in Manchester, New Hampshire, Sunday night.

New Hampshire State Police said around 8:15 p.m. that all northbound lanes at Exit 5 are closed due to the crash.

Traffic is being rerouted through Granite Street and back onto I-293.

Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible, police said.

Further details on the crash have not been provided, including whether or not anyone is injured.

Troopers are on scene investigating.

