Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Braintree Police

Rollover Crash in Braintree, Traffic Being Diverted

Elm Street eastbound is closed, Braintree police said, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Braintree Police Department/Twitter

Several vehicles were involved in a rollover crash Friday night in Braintree, Massachusetts, forcing drivers to seek alternate routes during the evening rush hour.

Braintree police responded to the crash on Elm Street at Adams Street. Elm Street eastbound is closed, police said, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At least one fire truck was on scene, as well as several officers.

Braintree police shared a picture from the scene, showing at least three vehicles damaged, with one on its side.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

dorchester 56 mins ago

Firefighters Battle Blaze in Dorchester

forecast 1 hour ago

Temperatures Heading Below Average This Weekend

No other information was immediately available, including any word on potential injuries.

This article tagged under:

Braintree PoliceMassachusettsBraintreeBraintree Police Departmentelm street
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us