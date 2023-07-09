Local

Roslindale man missing since Saturday morning

By Evan Ringle

A man from Roslindale has been missing since Saturday morning, according to police.

Ilya Protasov, a 24-year-old man from Roslindale was last seen at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday July 8 near 875 Canterbury St.

Protasov is five feet 11 inches, 230 lbs., has black hair, blue eyes and has scars on his hands and forearms. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a gray shirt.

Police say Protasov is frequently in the area of American Legion Highway and Stop & Shop on Cummins Highway.

Protasov suffers from mental illness, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Protasov is advised to please contact District E-18 Detectives at 617-343-5607.

