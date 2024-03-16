wellfleet

Route 6 partially closed following truck rollover crash

Eastham Police Department

A truck crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, led to an extended road closure on Saturday.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Route 6 at Oakwood Drive on Saturday morning. A truck had rolled over spilling its contents onto the roadway.

Route 6 southbound was closed and cars were detoured off of Route 6 at West Road in Wellfleet. Route 6 northbound was also reduced to one lane for most of the day as crews cleared the roadway.

It's unclear what caused the crash.

