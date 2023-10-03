Salem leaders to share preparations for Halloween crowds

As Halloween season gets into gear in Salem, Massachusetts, officials in the Witch City are expected to discuss preparations for large crowds with a news conference on Tuesday.

Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo, as well as Police Chief Lucas Miller, will speak during Tuesday's news conference, as they urge people to use public transit if they are planning a trip to the North Shore community in October.

The city already announced road closures and detours for the next month to help them handle the influx of Halloween revelers. There’s hundreds of extra parking spaces with free shuttles to downtown, ferry capacity is quadrupled by mid-October, and the city works with Keolis and the MBTA to increase the number of trains heading to and from Salem.

From haunted houses to the Hollowed Harvest jack-o-lantern festival, witch museums and magic shows, to the Haunted Happenings Grand Parade and Halloween Finale Fireworks – there’s something for everyone in Salem this time of year.

A live stream of the news conference will be available on this story at 11:30 a.m.