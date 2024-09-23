Salem to highlight road closures, safety measures set for Halloween season

With more than 1.2 million visitors expected in Salem, Massachusetts, for the Halloween season, officials will be holding a press conference on safety measures and transportation on Monday.

The press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Visitors are warned not to drive into the city, which will see heavy traffic and has limited parking. Instead, public transportation, including the Salem Ferry, commuter rail, and free shuttles from satellite parking lots, are available.

There will be a series of road closures and parking bans for events throughout the month of October. These are subject to change whenever officials deem it necessary for public safety. For the most up-to-date information, visit the City of Salem’s Facebook page, their X page, or download the My Salem MA app.

The Witch City is already getting in the Halloween spirit.

Road closures and parking bans

Halloween on Oct. 31

Downtown Salem streets will close to all traffic no later that 4 p.m.

Essex Street at Crombie Street and Barton Square to Union Street

Washington Street from New Derby Street to Bridge Street, Federal Street from St. Peter’s Street to North Street

Washington Square North and West from Essex Street to Brown Street,

Hawthorne Boulevard, Derby Street,

Route 1A,

Congress Street near Pickering Wharf,

Charter Street, Central Street, Front Street

Lafayette Street from New Derby Street to Front Street.

Franklin Street and Bridge Street will also close to all traffic between the westerly overpass ramps and Sgt. James Ayube Memorial Drive from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. for the closing fireworks.

Weekends starting Sept. 28 through Oct. 27:

Essex Street from Hawthorne Boulevard to New Liberty Street and Essex Street from Barton Square to Washington Street will be closed to through traffic and no on-street parking will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

Sat Sun Sat Sun Sat Sun Mon Sat Sun Sat Sun 9/28 9/29 10/5 10/6 10/12 10/13 10/14 10/19 10/20 10/26 10/27 1 Essex St. @ Barton Square 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 2 Essex St. @ Hawthorne Blvd. 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 9AM 3 Church St. @ Washington St. * * * * * * * * * 10AM 10AM 4 Washington St. @ Bridge St. 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 5 St. Peter @ Federal St. * * * * * * * * * 10AM 10AM 6 St. Peter @ Bridge St. (Based on Garage Availability) * * * * * * * * * * * 7 Brown St. @ Washington Sq. * * * * * * * * * 10AM 10AM 8 Front St. @ Central & Washington St. 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 10AM 9 Charter St. @ Central St NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON 10 Lafayette St. @ New Derby * * * * * * * * * 10AM 10AM 11 Washington St. @ New Derby * * NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON 10AM 10AM 12 Derby St. @ Lafayette St To Congress St * * * * * * * * * 10AM 10AM 13 Essex St. @ North St. * * NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON 14 Essex St. - detour to satellite lots * * * * * * * * * * * 15 Essex St. @ Union St. * * NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON 10AM 10AM 16 Mall St. @ Washington sq. N-Resident Only NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON 17 Oliver St. @Washington sq. N-Resident Only NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON 18 Williams St. @Bridge St.-Resident Only NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON NOON A * symbol indicates no specific scheduled time for road closure. May close due to crowd volume.

Haunted Happenings Grand Opening Parade Oct. 3

The parade route runs from Congress Street at Shetland Park the parade will take a left onto Derby Street, a right onto Central Street, a left onto Front Street, a right onto Washington Street, a right onto the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall, a left onto Washington Square, and into the Salem Common. All the roads along the route will be closed to traffic.

The following road closures will be in effect from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.:

Route 1A from Derby Street to Brown Street

Congress Street will be closed from Harbor Street to Derby Street

Derby Street will be closed from Congress Street to Central Street

Commuters will not be able to use Route 1A between New Derby and Brown Street which includes Derby Street, Hawthorne Boulevard and Washington Square at the Common entrance.

Front Street

Essex Street will be closed between North Street and Hawthorne Blvd

Washington Street will be closed between New Derby and Bridge St

Garage Access Vehicles parked in the South Harbor Garage will not be able to exit between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The Museum Place Garage entrance will only be accessible from Church Street or St. Peter Street. Vehicles exiting the Museum Place Garage will only be able to take a left onto to Brown Street and a right onto St. Peter Street.

Any vehicle parked in these areas from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. will be towed.

Congress Street both sides from Derby Street to Harbor Street

Essex Street from Washington Street to Hawthorne Boulevard

Central Street both sides from Charter Street to Derby Street

Derby Street both sides from Congress Street to Lafayette Street

Front Street both sides from Washington Street to Lafayette Street

Washington Square both sides from Essex Street to Brown Street

Parking meter spaces at the intersection of Charter Street, Front Street, and Central Street

Washington Street between Essex Street and Front Street, metered spaces.

Front Street Lot

Traffic delays are also expected for the Witch City 5K on Oct. 12 and the Devil's Chase road race on 19, though no specific road closures are planned for these events.