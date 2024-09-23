Salem to highlight road closures, safety measures set for Halloween season

With more than 1.2 million visitors expected in Salem, Massachusetts, for the Halloween season, officials will be holding a press conference on safety measures and transportation on Monday.
The press conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in the video player above.
Visitors are warned not to drive into the city, which will see heavy traffic and has limited parking. Instead, public transportation, including the Salem Ferry, commuter rail, and free shuttles from satellite parking lots, are available.
There will be a series of road closures and parking bans for events throughout the month of October. These are subject to change whenever officials deem it necessary for public safety. For the most up-to-date information, visit the City of Salem’s Facebook page, their X page, or download the My Salem MA app.
Road closures and parking bans
Halloween on Oct. 31
Downtown Salem streets will close to all traffic no later that 4 p.m.
- Essex Street at Crombie Street and Barton Square to Union Street
- Washington Street from New Derby Street to Bridge Street, Federal Street from St. Peter’s Street to North Street
- Washington Square North and West from Essex Street to Brown Street,
- Hawthorne Boulevard, Derby Street,
- Route 1A,
- Congress Street near Pickering Wharf,
- Charter Street, Central Street, Front Street
- Lafayette Street from New Derby Street to Front Street.
Franklin Street and Bridge Street will also close to all traffic between the westerly overpass ramps and Sgt. James Ayube Memorial Drive from 9:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. for the closing fireworks.
Weekends starting Sept. 28 through Oct. 27:
Essex Street from Hawthorne Boulevard to New Liberty Street and Essex Street from Barton Square to Washington Street will be closed to through traffic and no on-street parking will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.
|Sat
|Sun
|Sat
|Sun
|Sat
|Sun
|Mon
|Sat
|Sun
|Sat
|Sun
|9/28
|9/29
|10/5
|10/6
|10/12
|10/13
|10/14
|10/19
|10/20
|10/26
|10/27
|1
|Essex St. @ Barton Square
|9AM
|9AM
|9AM
|9AM
|9AM
|9AM
|9AM
|9AM
|9AM
|9AM
|9AM
|2
|Essex St. @ Hawthorne Blvd.
|9AM
|9AM
|9AM
|9AM
|9AM
|9AM
|9AM
|9AM
|9AM
|9AM
|9AM
|3
|Church St. @ Washington St.
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|10AM
|10AM
|4
|Washington St. @ Bridge St.
|10AM
|10AM
|10AM
|10AM
|10AM
|10AM
|10AM
|10AM
|10AM
|10AM
|10AM
|5
|St. Peter @ Federal St.
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|10AM
|10AM
|6
|St. Peter @ Bridge St. (Based on Garage Availability)
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|7
|Brown St. @ Washington Sq.
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|10AM
|10AM
|8
|Front St. @ Central & Washington St.
|10AM
|10AM
|10AM
|10AM
|10AM
|10AM
|10AM
|10AM
|10AM
|10AM
|10AM
|9
|Charter St. @ Central St
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|10
|Lafayette St. @ New Derby
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|10AM
|10AM
|11
|Washington St. @ New Derby
|*
|*
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|10AM
|10AM
|12
|Derby St. @ Lafayette St To Congress St
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|10AM
|10AM
|13
|Essex St. @ North St.
|*
|*
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|14
|Essex St. - detour to satellite lots
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|*
|15
|Essex St. @ Union St.
|*
|*
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|10AM
|10AM
|16
|Mall St. @ Washington sq. N-Resident Only
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|17
|Oliver St. @Washington sq. N-Resident Only
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|18
|Williams St. @Bridge St.-Resident Only
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|NOON
|A * symbol indicates no specific scheduled time for road closure. May close due to crowd volume.
Haunted Happenings Grand Opening Parade Oct. 3
The parade route runs from Congress Street at Shetland Park the parade will take a left onto Derby Street, a right onto Central Street, a left onto Front Street, a right onto Washington Street, a right onto the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall, a left onto Washington Square, and into the Salem Common. All the roads along the route will be closed to traffic.
The following road closures will be in effect from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.:
- Route 1A from Derby Street to Brown Street
- Congress Street will be closed from Harbor Street to Derby Street
- Derby Street will be closed from Congress Street to Central Street
- Commuters will not be able to use Route 1A between New Derby and Brown Street which includes Derby Street, Hawthorne Boulevard and Washington Square at the Common entrance.
- Front Street
- Essex Street will be closed between North Street and Hawthorne Blvd
- Washington Street will be closed between New Derby and Bridge St
- Garage Access Vehicles parked in the South Harbor Garage will not be able to exit between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
- The Museum Place Garage entrance will only be accessible from Church Street or St. Peter Street. Vehicles exiting the Museum Place Garage will only be able to take a left onto to Brown Street and a right onto St. Peter Street.
Any vehicle parked in these areas from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. will be towed.
- Congress Street both sides from Derby Street to Harbor Street
- Essex Street from Washington Street to Hawthorne Boulevard
- Central Street both sides from Charter Street to Derby Street
- Derby Street both sides from Congress Street to Lafayette Street
- Front Street both sides from Washington Street to Lafayette Street
- Washington Square both sides from Essex Street to Brown Street
- Parking meter spaces at the intersection of Charter Street, Front Street, and Central Street
- Washington Street between Essex Street and Front Street, metered spaces.
- Front Street Lot
Traffic delays are also expected for the Witch City 5K on Oct. 12 and the Devil's Chase road race on 19, though no specific road closures are planned for these events.