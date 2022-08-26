Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
electric vehicles

Sales of New, Gas-Powered Cars Won't Be Allowed in Massachusetts in 2035

The goal of the law is to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emission and increase the number of electric vehicles on roadways

By Alysha Palumbo

Electric car charging

The state of California has taken a major step toward phasing out gas-powered vehicles, and Massachusetts is following suit.

By 2035, all new cars sold in the state must run on electric or hydrogen power, after Governor Baker signed a climate change law earlier this month.

The law includes a trigger, basically saying that once California decided to implement zero-emission vehicles, Massachusetts must do the same. Since California made that decision Thursday, regulators here must now begin to work on the details and put auto dealers, along with the public, on notice that the change will be coming.

This new rule will only apply to the sale of new vehicles, starting in 2035. The goal of the law is to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase the number of electric vehicles on roadways. Experts say that while this rule is 13 years away, they hope it encourages change sooner.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Every year until 2035, an increasing percentage of new cars registered in Massachusetts will have to be electric and we'll eventually get to 100% electric cars by 2035," Larry Chretien of the Green Energy Consumers Alliance said.

Experts have also emphasized that infrastructure will need to be improved, so that electric vehicle charging stations are more widely available.

More Electric Vehicle News

California 13 hours ago

California Phasing Out Gas Vehicles in Climate Change Fight

Business Aug 24

Chinese Tesla Rival Xpeng Tanks 12% After Wider-Than-Expected Loss and Weak Car Delivery Guidance

This article tagged under:

electric vehiclesMassachusettsCaliforniacarbon emissions
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us