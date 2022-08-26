Sales of New, Gas-Powered Cars Won't Be Allowed in Massachusetts in 2035

The state of California has taken a major step toward phasing out gas-powered vehicles, and Massachusetts is following suit.

By 2035, all new cars sold in the state must run on electric or hydrogen power, after Governor Baker signed a climate change law earlier this month.

The law includes a trigger, basically saying that once California decided to implement zero-emission vehicles, Massachusetts must do the same. Since California made that decision Thursday, regulators here must now begin to work on the details and put auto dealers, along with the public, on notice that the change will be coming.

This new rule will only apply to the sale of new vehicles, starting in 2035. The goal of the law is to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase the number of electric vehicles on roadways. Experts say that while this rule is 13 years away, they hope it encourages change sooner.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Every year until 2035, an increasing percentage of new cars registered in Massachusetts will have to be electric and we'll eventually get to 100% electric cars by 2035," Larry Chretien of the Green Energy Consumers Alliance said.

Experts have also emphasized that infrastructure will need to be improved, so that electric vehicle charging stations are more widely available.