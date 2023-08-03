Savannah Bananas make Mass. boy's dream come true

A kid from Mansfield will have his wish granted by the Savannah Bananas baseball team.

10-year-old Mansfield, Massachusetts native, Mark Lane, known as Swaggy, has a rare neurological disorder that causes hundreds of seizures a day, according to WSAV.

He has been a fan of the Bananas since he saw some of the teams viral videos on TikTok and will now be their special guest for Thursday night's game, as a part of the team, thanks to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Some of his new teammates met with him to sign his contract and join the team.

"We’ve heard a lot about Swaggy and his dance moves – can’t wait to see him.” said Noah Bridges to WSAV

Swaggy says he is ready for tonight's game at 7p.m. and even has a dance planned if he hits a home run.