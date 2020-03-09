Schools in New Hampshire, Massachusetts Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

Schools in Massachusetts and New Hampshire have announced closures Monday amid the increase in patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Massachusetts

Plainville: Anne Ware Jackson Elementary School and Beatrice H. Wood Elementary School.

Arlington: Stratton Elementary School

Weston: All field trips for the week have been cancelled. Two concerts have also been cancelled.

New Hampshire

Newmarket: All schools are closed Monday.