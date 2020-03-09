Local
Schools in New Hampshire, Massachusetts Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

Classes or events have been cancelled for Monday in four towns

Schools in Massachusetts and New Hampshire have announced closures Monday amid the increase in patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Massachusetts

Plainville: Anne Ware Jackson Elementary School and Beatrice H. Wood Elementary School.

Arlington: Stratton Elementary School

Weston: All field trips for the week have been cancelled. Two concerts have also been cancelled.

New Hampshire

Newmarket: All schools are closed Monday.

