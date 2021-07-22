Scores May Be Taking Over The Fours Space in Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new restaurant and bar appears to be in the works for the area around North Station and TD Garden in Boston, and it could be taking over the space where one of the city's most popular watering holes had been until announcing its closure last summer.

According to a licensing board hearing page within the city's website, Scores is looking to open in the space on Canal Street that had been home to The Fours, with the manager listed for the proposed place being Fred Starikov while the parent company is Boston Garden Fours LLC; a page within the OpenCorporates site for that company shows that in addition to Starikov, Dana Rosenblatt, Julius Sokol, and Stephen Whalen are also involved, which indicates a connection to Greater Boston Bar Co., an investment group that owns such spots as the Beacon Hill Pub and The Tam. Very little is known about Scores at this point in time, so stay tuned for updates as they come in.

The Boston location of The Fours first opened in 1976 and became a very popular spot for sports fans, featuring meals named after local sports figures including Bobby Orr, Larry Bird, Doug Flutie, Ray Bourque, Carl Yastrzemski, and others. Two other locations remain in operation in Quincy and Norwell.

The address for the proposed Scores (and the now-closed Fours) is 166 Canal Street, Boston, MA, 02114.

