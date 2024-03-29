Seagull rescued from roof of Lynn church on Good Friday

Firefighters rescued a seagull after its wing was impaled on the roof of a church in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Good Friday.

According to the Newhouse Wildlife Rescue, the bird's wing was impaled by the lightning rod on top of the Saint Pius Church. The bird was first trapped Thursday night, according to Newhouse.

Several rescue groups, including Salem Wildlife Rescue and Cape Ann Wildlife, Inc. as well as concerned onlookers made calls to try to get the seagull, which was in a precarious spot on the building's roof, to safety. Finally on Friday, the Lynn Fire Department responded and was able to reach it.

City Councilor Coco Alinsug said cheers went out from onlookers when the bird was freed Friday afternoon.

The bird is in the hands of Cape Ann Wildlife Inc. Its condition was not immediately clear.

