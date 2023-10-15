Search-and-rescuers find hunter missing overnight in NH

A hunter who was reported missing by his family was found overnight in Milton, New Hampshire, after a three-hour search, officials said Sunday.

The 83-year-old hunter from Lebanon, Maine, was reported missing about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, New Hampshire Fish and Game said.

The man had started hunting around 4 p.m. on Saturday and decided to head home when it started to get dark, officials said. But when he took a shortcut back to his truck on Branch Hill Road, he became disoriented and lost.

Joined by local firefighters and police, conservation officials searched for the man, whom they found a short distance from his truck at about 1:30 a.m. The man had seen lights in the distance and called out in the dark, according to Fish and Game.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Officials said he had no visible injuries at the time.