Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Hyannis

Search Continues for Person who Shot State Trooper

A suspect is still at large who is wanted in connection to shooting a Massachusetts State Police trooper.

By Nathalie Sczublewski and Nia Hamm

The search continues for a suspect wanted in connection to shooting a Massachusetts State Police trooper. 

State Police say the incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday on Camp Street during a traffic stop in Barnstable. The 28-year-old trooper was shot in his right hand, according to State Police.

After hitting the trooper's hand, the bullet then struck his ballistic vest in the shoulder area, police say.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Taunton 2 hours ago

U.S. Coast Guard Search for Man After Car Crash

Brighton 2 hours ago

7 People, 2 Cats Displaced by Fire in Brighton

The suspect drove away right after the shooting, resulting in a manhunt that spread to West Main Street at the Hastings Meadow Apartment complex. Police are searching for one or more people who were in a black Acura sedan.

The trooper was transported to Cape Cod Hospital by another trooper. He was then taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he remains, according to police.

The trooper’s injuries are non-life threatening and is expected to recover. 

The trooper graduated from the 85th Recruit Training Troop in May. The name of the injured trooper has not been released.

In a tweet Saturday, the State Police Association of Massachusetts thanked first responders who helped the injured trooper.

This article tagged under:

HyannisMassachusetts State PoliceshootingBarnstable County
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us