Seattle’s Eight-Year-Old Dinosaur Expert Takes You On a Tour

The following content is created in consultation with Visit Seattle. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Boston's editorial staff. Click here for more ideas on things to see and do in Seattle.

Join seven-year-old Madeline in Episode One of Seattle + Play as she leads an interactive and high energy tour through Seattle’s Museum of History and Industry

Seattle is a city that’s synonymous with innovation. From the undaunted men and women who rebuilt the city brick by brick after the Great Fire to visionaries like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, it’s a vibrant community where courage prevails and big ideas flourish. At the Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI), you’ll get to interact with Seattle’s past and contemplate its future.

February is Seattle Museum Month, meaning guests of downtown Seattle hotels can enjoy half-price admission to over 40 area museums. To find out more, visit seattlemuseummonth.comSeattle is a city that’s synonymous with innovation. From the undaunted men and women who rebuilt the city brick by brick after the Great Fire to visionaries like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, it’s a vibrant community where courage prevails and big ideas flourish. At the Museum of History and Industry (MOHAI), you’ll get to interact with Seattle’s past and contemplate its future.

From the dinosaurs that once roamed its lands to the peoples of the Pacific Rim that settled upon its shores, Washington State is rich with natural and cultural history. Thankfully, you can explore it all under one roof at the Burke Museum, an interactive space that puts you at the center of this diverse and evolving world. Experience the geology, wildlife and art of the Pacific Northwest in Episode 3 of Seattle + Play.

February is Seattle Museum Month, meaning downtown Seattle hotel guests enjoy half-price admission to over 40 area museums. To find out more, visit seattlemuseummonth.com.