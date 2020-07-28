Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Senate Lawmakers OK Bill Reviewing Massachusetts Flag

Native American advocates, legislators, and supporters are calling to change the Massachusetts flag, seal and motto

Getty Images

Massachusetts' Senate unanimously approved legislation Tuesday creating a special commission to review the state motto, flag and seal, which includes a controversial depiction of a Native American man.

The seal depicts a Native American man, a colonist's arm brandishing a sword, and a Latin phrase that reads, in part, "By the sword we seek peace."

The bill still needs House approval, but Native American groups praised the vote.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 20 mins ago

Man Wanted in Deadly Lowell Shooting Arrested in Fall River

Joe Biden 1 hour ago

Analyzing Biden's Choices for Vice President

"A white hand holding a colonial sword over the head of a Native person is a terrible and racist symbol that has no place representing our state," North American Indian Center of Boston, the United American Indians of New England, and other groups said in a joint statement.

They also called on lawmakers to take action on two other proposals ahead of their summer recess: a bill banning public schools from using Indian mascots and another strengthening protections for Indian burial sites and sacred objects.

With many school districts faced with the question of whether to change their mascots, a familiar debate has come up again in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.

The Senate's state seal bill creates a commission to investigate features of the official seal and motto that "may be unwittingly harmful" or misunderstood. It would also make recommendations for a new seal design or motto.

Members of the commission would include Massachusetts tribe members as well as representatives for the state commission on Indian affairs, the state historical commission and the state cultural council, among other agencies.

The commission would be charged with submitting its report to lawmakers by October 2021.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsMassachusetts State HouseMassachusetts LegislatureNative Americanflag
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us