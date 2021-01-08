Local

Serious Crash in Ayer Shuts Down Part of Route 2A

Route 2A is shut down between Snake Hill and Old Farm roads, traffic reporter Ed Hughes said.

A serious crash involving a box truck has temporarily shut down part of Route 2A in Ayer, Massachusetts.

The crash happened on Littleton Road (Route 2A), near Snake Hill Road early Friday morning.

NBC10 Boston SkyRanger footage shows a box truck seemingly teetering on a wall.

It was not immediately clear if there are any injuries.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Ayer police and fire departments, as well as Massachusetts State Police.

