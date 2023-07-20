Serious injury reported in tractor-trailer vs. motorcycle crash in Rowley

Serious injury is being reported as a result of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a motorcycle Thursday morning on Route 1 in Rowley, Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said shortly after 7 a.m. that the crash at the intersection of Route 1 south and Route 133 was causing delays. Only the left-turning lane was open to traffic.

Motorcycle crash with injuries in #Rowley on US-1-SB at Rt 133. Only the left turning lane is open to traffic. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) July 20, 2023

MassDOT spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard provided an update just before 8 a.m., saying the crash involved serious injury. The right lane remains closed and traffic is now passing in the left turn lane.

