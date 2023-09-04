Serious injury reported in Hingham crash; road closed

Police in Hingham, Massachusetts, have responded to a crash with serious injury Monday evening.

Hingham police confirmed they're investigating the crash on Beal Street but did not release additional information on the extent or number of injuries. They also did not say how many vehicles were involved.

Beal is closed at Fottler Road and at the West/North Street intersection.

Road Closure-We are investigating a serious injury crash on Beal St. Beal St. is closed at Fottler Rd. and at West/North St. intersection. #Hingham — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) September 4, 2023