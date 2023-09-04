HINGHAM

Serious injury reported in Hingham crash; road closed

Beal Street is closed at Fottler Road and at the West/North Street intersection, Hingham police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Generic Road Closed
Getty Images

Police in Hingham, Massachusetts, have responded to a crash with serious injury Monday evening.

Hingham police confirmed they're investigating the crash on Beal Street but did not release additional information on the extent or number of injuries. They also did not say how many vehicles were involved.

Beal is closed at Fottler Road and at the West/North Street intersection.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

HINGHAMMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us