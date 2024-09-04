Motorcyclist killed in I-95 crash in Newbury

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Newbury, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on I-95 south near Exit 83, Massachusetts State Police said.

Police said the motorcycle crashed into the median cable barrier.

The operator, whose name wasn't immediately released, was taken to the hospital, where he died, according to police.

Aerial video showed the heavily damaged motorcycle in the median and a significant traffic backup on I-95 south. Northbound lanes appeared to be flowing smoothly.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a social media post at 8:45 a.m. that the two left lanes were closed on I-95 south at Exit 83 due to the crash.

Just before 10 a.m., normal traffic resumed, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.