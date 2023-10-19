Seven people arrested for causing disturbance at McDonald's in Fall River

Seven people were arrested after a disturbance at a McDonald's in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, according to police.

Fall River police said they received a call around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday from the CVS Pharmacy at 1620 Preisdent Avenue reporting that a large group of youths were causing a disturbance. When police arrived, the group of youths dispersed into a nearby McDonald's restaurant.

The officers entered the McDonald's to ensure that there were no additional disturbances, and while inside they were informed by management that the youths were not welcome at the restaurant due to fighting observed as they were entering the business.

When police told the group they had to leave, the youths became confrontational and refused to comply.

As officers attempted to make an arrest for trespassing, they said the group began to interfere with the arrest by crowding them and attempting to interject themselves.

Seven people were ultimately placed under arrest. Their names were not immediately released, but police said additional information and body camera footage is expected to be provided Thursday.

The Fall River Police Department said there will be an increased presence in the area on Thursday to ensure that no further issues arise.