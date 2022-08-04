Shooting Deaths of Woman, Her 2 Sons Ruled Homicides in Northfield, NH

The suspicious deaths of a woman and her two children in Northfield, New Hampshire, have all been ruled homicides, the attorney general's office announced Thursday.

Law enforcement responded to a Wethersfield Drive home in Northfield around 11:33 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call. Officers discovered three bodies inside the home -- a woman and two juveniles. The AG said Wednesday that the deaths were being investigated as suspicious but released very few details initially.

Autopsies were conducted Thursday and the individuals were identified as 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney, according to a joint press release from the attorney general, state police, and Northfield police. The chief medical examiner determined all three died from single gunshot wounds, and their deaths were ruled homicides.

The attorney general did not name a suspect in the three shooting deaths but said investigators have identified "all involved parties" at this point in the investigation and there is no threat to the general public.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Additional information will be released as it becomes available, the AG said.

Northfield, a town of fewer than 5,000 residents, is located in Merrimack County, between north of Concord and southwest of the Lakes Region.