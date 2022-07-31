Driver Clocked Going 161 mph on I-93 in NH: Police

A 30-year-old man was arrested Sunday after allegedly driving more than double the speed limit on Interstate 93 in Ashland, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police say one of their troopers clocked Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, of Danbury, Connecticut, driving 161 mph on radar around 11:15 a.m. The posted speed limit on that section of I-93 is 70 mph.

The trooper didn't pursue the orange sports car given the high rate of speed. Instead, he advised area law enforcement to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

Minutes later, state police say they started to receive reports of several sports cars speeding and driving erratically -- nearly causing crashes.

The Woodstock Police Department responded to the BOLO, and positioned itself on the highway to wait for the orange sports car seen by the state trooper. A Woodstock officer clocked the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette going 130 mph on radar and caught up to the vehicle when it became stuck in traffic near Exit 32, state police said.

Woodstock police detained Zapata-Rebello until state police arrived, at which time he was taken into custody. State police say Zapata-Rebello is facing one charge of disobeying an officer and two charges of reckless driving. The Woodstock Police Department also charged Zapata-Rebello with reckless driving.

He was released from custody on a summons to appear in Plymouth Court on Sept. 22. It was not immediately clear if Zapata-Rebello had obtained an attorney.