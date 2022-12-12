Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Shooting in Downtown Boston Leaves 1 Person Seriously Hurt: Police

The shooting happened on Tremont Street, in a neighborhood lined with entertainment venues

By Matt Fortin

Police on scene of a shooting in Boston
NBC10 Boston

Someone was shot Sunday night in Downtown Boston, leaving them with life-threatening injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

Police responded to the shooting at around 9:12 p.m. Sunday. It happened near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets, which is a highly-trafficked entertainment district in the city's Downtown neighborhood.

Authorities have confirmed that one person was shot, causing them to have life-threatening injuries.

A police investigation remained ongoing and active.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Additional details have not been released.

More Boston News

BOSTON Dec 10

Boston Police Seeking Man Who Stabbed Woman Standing Outside Her SUV

BOSTON Dec 10

Person Injured in Jamaica Plain Shooting: Boston Police

This article tagged under:

BOSTON
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us